NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Updated AFC rankings after wild Week 10

12. Cincinnati Bengals (3-6)

Joe Burrow has returned to practice, but that isn't going to save their season. The Bengals might just have the worst defense of the 21st century, and until this front office gets that fixed, Cincy will not return to the postseason. They are tracking to miss the playoffs for the third year in a row, as they last appeared all the way back in 2022.

Slowly but surely, Joe Burrow's prime years are amounting to nothing. When will it change? If nothing else, Joe Flacco has played well...

11. Miami Dolphins (3-7)

An upset win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, the Miami Dolphins rise to no. 11 in our power rankings and are slowly creeping closer to no. 10. The Dolphins did sell at the deadline and have cleaned house in the front office, but it's clear that this team is still believing itself.

And heck, Mike McDaniel clearly has a good grip on this locker room. There is a chance that he could return in the 2026 NFL Season, but Miami may just want to start fresh. This roster, at best, is flawed. The Dolphins are 3-7 for a reason.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4)

The Jacksonville Jaguars squandered a fourth quarter lead against a backup QB and the Houston Texans. It's clear that the Jags have played well this year under first-year head coach Liam Coen, but the team just isn't there yet. They are overachieving based on the roster talent, and it's going to take a couple of seasons for that talent to be acquired.

Still, though, a 5-4 record is a 5-4 record.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4)

Three losses over their last four games, the Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning to bottom out, and with the Baltimore Ravens now winners of three in a row, it's clear what could be happening in the AFC North. What does Pittsburgh excel at? They feel painfully average at everything,