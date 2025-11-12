NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Updated AFC rankings after wild Week 10

8. Houston Texans (4-5)

We're now approaching some teams in the AFC that do things well. The Houston Texans might have the best defense in the NFL, and they are now 4-2 over their past six games after a brutal 0-3 start. Sure, they have a long way to go and are not guaranteed anything this year, but they've got the formula to turn the season around.

They've won this division in each of the previous two seasons, and with CJ Stroud perhaps tracking to return soon, Houston could be at near-full strength. I would not rule out this squad from making a leap.

7. Baltimore Ravens (4-5)

Winners of three in a row and the healthiest they have been all year, the Baltimore Ravens feel like a 6-3 team at this point and are probably the favorites to win the AFC North all of a sudden. Like the Texans, the Ravens aren't guaranteed anything and will have to keep stacking wins, but the momentum is in their direction.

The Ravens have also made the regular season look like a piece of cake over the years. Baltimore is absolutely one of the seven-best teams in the AFC right now.

6. Kansas City Chiefs (5-4)

Now 0-4 in one-score games, the Kansas City Chiefs have problems. This team is not a juggernaut and is 5-4 for a reason. Roster-wise, the talent just isn't that spectacular, and this team could very well end Week 11 with a 5-5 record, as the Denver Broncos have not lost at home in over a calendar year.

KC is no. 6 in our power rankings, and it's going to take a lot for them to win the AFC West this year.

5. Buffalo Bills (6-3)

The Buffalo Bills just aren't a special team this year. The offense and defense have taken steps back, and they are now even further behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East following their blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins. However, the Bills aren't slouches by any means and do have the reigning MVP.