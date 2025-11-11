NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Updated head coach rankings after Week 10 action

6. Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears

Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears are now 6-3 on the season, and it's clear that this team has made the right move. The offense is already a lot better than it was, and second-year QB Caleb Williams seems way more comfortable overall.

He's getting sacked a lot less, and while he's not really lit it up this year, he's also been a huge reason why the Bears are 6-3. Johnson was hired away by the Detroit Lions, and his early-season success proves that he's capable of being a coach in this league.

Early on, a first-year head coach either has it or does not. Someone who never really got his feet under him, for example, was Nathaniel Hackett with the Denver Broncos back in 2022. It's clear that Ben Johnson can coach.

5. Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks

Mike Macdonald might have the most complete team in the NFL on his hands in the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle is 7-2 on the season and could not only win the NFC West, but make a deep playoff run. This team doesn't really have a glaring weakness, as the defense is aggressive, and the offense can throw the ball all over the place.

Macdonald was a home-run hire for Seattle, period. He's no. 5 in our rankings and is on pace for two winning seasons in two years as a head coach in the NFL.

4. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos were 5-5 at this point in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Now at 8-2, it's clear that Denver has made a sizeable jump. They're first in the AFC West and might have the most complete squad in the AFC. Payton has gradually improved this team, and them having the best record in the NFL is absolutely something to take note of. He's no. 4 in our power rankings, as Denver has a legit shot at the division title this year.