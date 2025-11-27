NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated AFC rankings approaching latest action

12. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals seem poised to bring Joe Burrow back into the lineup for their Week 13 contest against the Baltimore Ravens, but Burrow is not going to save this team, as Cincy's defense is almost historically bad, and there is only so much the offense can do.

The defense has been an issue for multiple years now, and I get the sense that a new coaching staff is what this team needs. The Bengals have not made the playoffs since the 2022 NFL Season and continue to waste the prime Joe Burrow years. This is a yucky situation all the way around.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers

Once 4-1, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now 6-5, and, honestly, they need a season with a losing record. The Steelers are too stubborn an organization and need a reality check, as this roster is just OK, and the coaching staff seems to have overstayed their welcome.

Until Pittsburgh gets real about getting a franchise QB and prioritizing the NFL Draft, they will continue down this road of mediocrity. What is the identity of this football team right now?

10. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are still playing hard, so you have to give them that, but a series of bad roster moves has left this team where they are today. I get the sense that Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa are both returning in 2026, and a strong offseson focusing on the right positions could have this team back in the playoff picture.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are not a special team and really don't do a whole lot as well as they used to. The Chiefs are 6-5 for a reason and will have their hands full in Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys. KC is pretty behind in the AFC West race as well and do not control their own destiny for the division title, which would be their 10th in a row.

