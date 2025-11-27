NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated AFC rankings approaching latest action

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 7-4 on the season and a pretty frisky team, but Trevor Lawrence is one of the more interesting QBs in the NFL. One second he looks great, and the other second he throws horrendous interceptions.

I am not sure how far the Jaguars can go, but the defense seems to be good enough to get them into the playoffs, and I guess the offense plays well when the team needs them to the most. Jacksonville is also in a spot to win the AFC South if the Colts falter a bit.

7. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are the most 'whelming' team in the NFL. They aren't a great team, but they aren't a bad team. Buffalo is now three wins behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East and have a ton of work to do to catch up to them.

The offense has taken a step back, and the defense isn't nearly as stout as it's been in previous seasons. Buffalo is not a contender this year and is in a Wild Card spot for a reason.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are another 'whatever' 7-4 team. LA has been banged-up this year and are now down both tackles in Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater. If nothing else, running back Omarion Hampton could be making his way back into the lineup.

LA is still within reach in the AFC West, but the roster is brittle and lacks depth for it being this late in the season.

5. Baltimore Ravens

Winners of five games in a row, the Baltimore Ravens are creeping up the AFC standings and are now in a playoff spot. Lamar Jackson is going to have to take his game to another level down the stretch if this team wants to get back into the playoffs.

Currently, the Ravens are in first in the AFC North.