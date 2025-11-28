NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated NFC rankings after wild Thanksgiving

12. Washington Commanders

Just like a number of teams at the bottom of these NFC power rankings, it feels like the Commanders are kind of skating by thanks to a few wins earlier this season. They have three wins to their name right now, but coming out of the bye week, they're on a six-game losing streak and still don't have Jayden Daniels back. With Terry McLaurin returning this week, we'll see if the Commanders can put anything together in the final six games of the year.

11. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are only 4-7, but Kirk Cousins helped breathe a little life in their 2025 season with his performance last week. Atlanta obviously doesn't have the most impressive record or body of work to this point, but as we've come to expect in the NFC South in recent years, they have a shot. The Bucs are free-falling, and so are the Panthers. We'll see if Atlanta can keep the pressure on.

10. Carolina Panthers

After a brilliant performance by Bryce Young, the Panthers had a chance to take down the 49ers on Monday Night Football and take over the top of the NFC South. They couldn't do it. Despite getting three interceptions off of Brock Purdy, they couldn't do it. This team is on a rollercoaster ride right now and they've got to dig deep over the next handful of weeks. The Rams are coming to town on Sunday.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I miss the Cardiac Bucs. This is a really unfortunate blurb to have to write. The Buccaneers are obviously the leader in the NFC South right now, but in these bonus NFL Power Rankings, they wouldn't even be a playoff team compared to the rest of their peers in the NFL. Obviously, that's not how it works in the NFL. The Bucs, as much as anything, need to get healthy. We've seen this team compete with the best when they are at full strength, or even 85 percent.