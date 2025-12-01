NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 13

14. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have somewhat predictably started to tumble down our NFL Power Rankings in recent weeks. I don’t mean to say that I’ve never been a believer in what the Colts are putting together this season. They’ve been impressive and, at times, they’ve looked like perhaps the most impressive all-around team in the NFL.

But Daniel Jones, even though he’s playing hurt, hasn’t been the same quarterback that we saw through the first seven or so games of the season. Just before the bye week, he had a two-game stretch with four INTs and six fumbles.

The turnovers haven’t necessarily been an issue the past couple of weeks, but is Jones doing enough to push this team ahead of the rest of that AFC South? I don’t think so. The Colts were just 3-of-10 on third downs against the Texans on Sunday, and 0-for-2 on fourth down tries.

That offense seems to have lost its mojo a bit.

13. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars got a win against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and you can’t fault them for that. As a matter of fact, I have to eat some crow, because I predicted the Titans would win in my weekly NFL picks and score predictions, coming off of that impressive performance last week from Cam Ward.

The Jaguars proved themselves to be – clearly – the better team.

With that being said, I’m not buying Jacksonville as being the best team in the AFC South right now, which is shaping up to be a great race in the month of December. We’ll get some great clarity about this Jags team in the coming weeks with matchups against the Colts, Jets, and Broncos coming up next.

Forgive me, however, if I’m not overly impressed after the Jaguars were just 3-of-13 on third downs against the Titans, with 20 first downs overall and a disgusting 13 penalties.