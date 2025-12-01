NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 13

12. Houston Texans

Just like last season, the Houston Texans have turned an ugly start to the year into one of the more impressive runs out of any team in the league. They just went on the road and beat a suddenly tumbling Indianapolis Colts team, but this is more about what Houston has been able to do than what the Colts have not.

And yes, the Texans are in front of the Jaguars here in our weekly NFL Power Rankings, and we know that they don’t have as many wins as either the Colts or Jaguars. However, the Texans have head-to-head wins over both the Colts and Jaguars in recent weeks, and I think it’s fair to say they are playing better all-around football than any of those teams.

Especially because of their defense, you can’t count out the Texans in that AFC South race, which is looking like it could be a photo finish in December.

11. Philadelphia Eagles

Black Friday was an ugly reminder of just how rough this year has been for the Philadelphia Eagles, who still have hold of the top spot in the NFC East…for now.

The Eagles have been getting by this season, they’ve looked really bad at times this season, and they’ve blown multiple fourth-quarter leads against teams like the Broncos and Cowboys. The Vic Fangio defense will stifle the Lions one week and get gashed left and right by the Bears’ running game the next.

It’s been such a weird year for the Eagles, and despite their record, I’m probably lower on them than I have been since Sean Desai was running the defense. You can tell that this team’s chemistry is off. They are not playing together, and they’re not playing for each other.

It’s been a brutal year for Philly, and perhaps the next few weeks against the Chargers, Raiders, and Commanders will provide some necessary respite. Or maybe it will further expose them.