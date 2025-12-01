NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 13

10. Dallas Cowboys

If you’ve been reading our stuff here on NFL Spin Zone over the past few weeks, you would know we’ve been calling this rapid ascent for the Dallas Cowboys. Coming out of their bye week three weeks ago, the Cowboys not only welcomed Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson into the fray defensively, but they got six or seven other players back at the same time.

The defense was unrecognizable coming out of the bye compared to the unit that was ranked dead last in points allowed with no end to the free-fall in sight.

The addition of Williams has been phenomenal. The return of DeMarvion Overshown has been better than anyone could have expected. And when Dak Prescott is playing like we saw on Thanksgiving, this Cowboys team truly looks like a contender in the NFC.

9. Buffalo Bills

The Bills got a much-needed win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but I don’t think anyone’s declaring them officially “back” after that one.

Beating up an injured Aaron Rodgers isn’t going to be the moment this team looks back on at the end of the season as a turning point or anything, but winning against the Steelers this week absolutely had to be done, because the Bills have fallen way behind the New England Patriots in the race for the AFC East.

Their loss on Thursday night against Houston in Week 12 was brutal, and really exposed a lot of issues with the team overall. I think a couple of things can be true about the Bills right now. Of course they are a legitimate and viable threat in the AFC. You can’t count them out with the big games Josh Allen has been in and how he plays when he has to put on the Superman cape.

But also, this Bills team is not nearly as good as others they’ve had in their recent window.