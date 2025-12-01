NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 13

4. Seattle Seahawks

You can’t exactly put Sunday’s win for the Seahawks down as their most impressive of the year, but it was another important stepping stone on their path to potentially winning the NFC West. And the bigger outcome of the weekend for Seattle is the fact that the Rams lost on the road against the Carolina Panthers while the Seahawks took care of business against Max Brosmer and the Vikings.

If the Vikings had been in better shape, this one might have been a little bit more cathartic for Sam Darnold, but it was a chance to show the Vikings what they’re missing, nevertheless.

After letting him go in the offseason, the Vikings are clearly living in regret with the way their quarterback situation has transpired this season. Meanwhile, Darnold and the Seahawks continued to roll with a dominating, “easy” 26-0 win.

3. Los Angeles Rams

In the midst of one of the most impressive winning streaks of any team in the league, it was only a matter of time before someone brought the Rams back to earth, right? I still think you could easily put the Rams in the top spot of any NFL Power Rankings and it wouldn’t be a bad take, but Power Rankings are what they are.

There have to be consequences of losing.

The Rams went in the road where we have warned folks all season: Bad stuff can happen to even the best teams traveling from coast to coast and playing in that early time window. The Rams were just a little bit off early in their game against the Panthers, and a couple of picks by Matthew Stafford – including a pick-six – ignited the Panthers’ upset flame. The Rams are still arguably the best team in the NFL, but did the Panthers expose that secondary as more of a weakness down the stretch than it’s been all year?