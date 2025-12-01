NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 13

30. New York Jets

Dare I say the New York Jets were fun this week against the Atlanta Falcons?

They were. They were fun.

Tyrod Taylor threw for a touchdown and ran for a touchdown, while AD Mitchell had his best game as a pro with over 100 yards receiving and his first NFL touchdown. That Sauce Gardner trade before the deadline definitely wasn’t the most popular move early in GM Darren Mougey’s tenure with the team, but it might have been really smart of him to get Mitchell along with a 1st-round pick.

After a 15-play touchdown drive to tie this game up in the 4th quarter, the Jets’ defense got a stop and Nick Folk redeemed his missed field goal earlier in the game by hitting a game-winner. Again, the Jets were fun this week.

29. Las Vegas Raiders

The more the season goes by, the more convinced I am that the Las Vegas Raiders need to end the Pete Carroll experiment after just one season. It’s not working out, and it’s more than just the quarterback position.

Carroll has already found two scapegoats for the way this season has gone, firing special teams coordinator Tom McMahon and then firing offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Neither of those moves helped the team look any more competitive against the Chargers on Sunday as the Raiders just didn’t feel like they had a chance in that game at all.

They couldn’t stop the run, they couldn’t stop the Chargers’ playmakers, and Geno Smith can’t stop taking sacks and throwing picks. At some point, you can’t help but also wonder if the Raiders are going to pivot back to Aidan O’Connell. It’s been a horrendous year for Carroll and Smith together in Vegas, and the Broncos’ defense is on deck.