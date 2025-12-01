NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 13

28. Arizona Cardinals

Another week, another 300-yard passing performance by Jacoby Brissett lost to the void. The Arizona Cardinals absolutely cannot figure out how to close games this year, regardless of who is injured and who isn’t. And even with 300 yards through the air, it still felt at times like Brissett left plays on the field.

A four-and-out late in this game for the Cardinals sent them to their ninth loss of the season already, and even though you can argue injuries have played a significant role in the outcome, is Jonathan Gannon on the hot seat?

When you bench a big-money starting quarterback, it’s one of the first signs that you are already into “last resort” mode. Gannon’s head coaching tenure with the Cardinals could be on the ropes with just five games left this season.

27. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders gave the Denver Broncos everything they could handle until the final play of the game, and it was an impressive overall performance. This didn't look like a team with three wins and six straight losses coming into the week.

Especially considering they were playing their backup quarterback. Going forward, I think you can definitely expect the Commanders to rise in our NFL Power Rankings. It has been a brutal season for them with injuries and not having Jayden Daniels consistently, but this was almost a legacy game for Marcus Mariota. The return of Terry McLaurin was absolutely huge for the Commanders' offense.

With nine losses already this season, it'll be interesting to see how Daniels's situation is approached. The Commanders might put an eye on the future, but it's probably too late this season.