NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 13

26. New York Giants

Giants play Monday night vs. Patriots

Despite how low they are ranked on this list, the New York Giants have been one of the most interesting teams in the entire NFL to me over the last two months. Obviously, they’ve moved on from head coach Brian Daboll. Obviously, Jaxson Dart has been hurt. But over the past three games, the Giants have played some of the best teams in the NFL really tough. They beat the Eagles. They had the Broncos on the ropes before a 4th quarter collapse for the ages.

With Jaxson Dart returning to the lineup in Week 13 against the Patriots, it’s going to be fascinating to see what kind of effort we get out of this Giants team. They’re not the typical team that just fired its coach in-season. Mike Kafka is getting his official audition for the Giants and other franchises.

As far as their placement on this list, you have to have consequences for only winning two games. But I’m high on the Giants possibly pulling off an upset against the hottest team in the NFL on Monday night.

25. Cleveland Browns

If it wasn’t for the Cleveland Browns’ punt returner, things might have gone a little different against the 49ers, am I right?

The Browns got a win last week in the first start of Shedeur Sanders’ NFL career, but they couldn’t follow that up with another win at home against the tough San Francisco 49ers. Sanders could only do so much as it felt like a lot of his teammates were failing to come through in crucial situations, but this isn’t just about Sanders, either.

The Browns are what they are at this point. They have a great defense capable of keeping them in games, but when the offense is just 3-of-10 on third downs, 0-for-4 on fourth downs, and you lose the turnover battle 0-2, there’s only so much even the best defenses in the NFL can do. Myles Garrett had his obligatory sack, getting one step closer to the all-time single season record.

Michael Strahan can feel him coming at this point.