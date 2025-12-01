NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 13

24. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings got an ugly reminder of what they’re missing this weekend with Sam Darnold quarterbacking the now 9-3 Seattle Seahawks, while the Vikings had to take a brutal flight home from Seattle after losing 26-0.

The JJ McCarthy experience is not going well…at all. The Carson Wentz experience is what it is at this point. The Max Brosmer experience? Well, we all saw how that transpired against a tough defense playing on their home field. Brutal, brutal way to get your introduction to the NFL, and it doesn’t help when you’re just heaving YOLO balls in the air.

This season has been an unacceptable disappointment for the Vikings, who are now completely buried in the NFC North. There’s nothing they can do the rest of the way this season except find a way to save face and hopefully get JJ McCarthy back on track. I don’t know that either of those things are going to happen.

23. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons just showed us why situational football and the turnover battle are so important. Because if you look at some of the numbers they posted in this game, you would probably assume the game went well.

They scored 24 points, had 120 more yards of total offense than the Jets, went 3-for-3 in the red zone, and got 142 yards on the ground from Bijan Robinson. The key issues for the Falcons in this game? They were 4-of-12 on third downs and lost the turnover battle 0-1 against the Jets.

And that was the difference in the game. The first touchdown of the game for the Jets came after a muffed punt by Jamal Agnew. If hope was alive for the Falcons after their win last week, it’s officially gone now.