NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 13

20. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens’ complete debacle against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving is really indicative of just how different this team is this season. Obviously, the Bengals are below the Ravens in our power rankings this week, because Baltimore’s six wins have to count for something, but which team do we really believe in more going forward?

The Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh – who is ultimately responsible for offensive coordinator Todd Haley – completely mismanaged Derrick Henry on Thursday night. The Ravens turned the ball over so many times, I think they might have just turned it over again.

The Ravens look like one of a few teams in the AFC that is like the Monstars in Space Jam.

That’s not the Ravens, just a wannabe that looks like ‘em.

The urgency for this team is through the roof, even with the AFC North close at this point in the year. And frankly, the heat is on John Harbaugh.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I mean, when you talk about a team that barely snuck away with a win this week, the Buccaneers are Exhibit A. A win is a win, especially this time of year, and especially for the Buccaneers. They desperately needed a win to keep pace in the NFC South, as the Carolina Panthers got a signature win against the Los Angeles Rams.

This was not a signature win, barely scraping by against the Cardinals while playing at home, but again – you’ll take it.

At 7-5, the Buccaneers are about to find out if they’re truly a viable NFC contender as they appeared to be early in the season. They’ve got a couple of games they should easily win coming up against the Saints and Falcons before what could very well be a monumental matchup vs. Carolina three weeks from now.