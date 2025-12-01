NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 13

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

The AFC North is an absolute mess right now, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are right in the center of it. When you look at that division, it might have been considered the best in the AFC going into the season. You have Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow as obvious preseason MVP candidates, and then Aaron Rodgers playing in his swan song season.

What could go wrong?

Well, we’re seeing what could go wrong. The Ravens are a shell of their former selves. Joe Burrow is just coming back after missing the majority of the year. And now the Steelers. The Steelers are another disappointment. They’re just 2-3 in their last five games and don’t look like a playoff team at all. Luckily for them, the rest of the division has stunk.

The bad news for the Steelers and Ravens at this point? It feels like they left too much time on the clock for Burrow and the Bengals, who are just two games back after a debacle of a weekend.

17. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving was predictable. The Chiefs have not been good on the road this season, and the Cowboys have been pretty fantastic overall at home. Dallas’s record isn’t indicative of how well the team has been playing lately, so the Chiefs weren’t going up against the same team that had the most laughable defense in the NFL just a month or so ago.

After completely dominating in one-score games last year, the Chiefs have fallen apart in that regard this year. So it goes in the NFL. It’s tough to pinpoint exactly what it is with this team, but they just don’t look like the same outfit capable of completely dominating on a week-to-week basis.

The Chiefs need to win in situational football, and lately, they’ve been collapsing in those critical situations. Nobody should be counting this team out just yet, but at 6-6, the Chiefs are obviously proving to be “human”.