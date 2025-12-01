NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 13

16. Carolina Panthers

Wow, how about a signature win in Week 13 for the Carolina Panthers? A couple of weeks ago, we saw Bryce Young have arguably his best game as a pro in which he threw for over 400 yards and diced up the Atlanta Falcons. He coudln’t keep that up on Monday night against the 49ers, so expectations were understandably low for this Panthers team from the outside looking in going into their matchup against the Rams.

And now, the Panthers have proven to themselves and everyone else that they can legitimately beat what might be the best and most complete team in the NFL. And if they can do that…

Bryce Young once again played outstanding football, but this was a total team effort. The Carolina defense got to Matthew Stafford, forcing him to throw two picks early on and getting a perfectly timed strip sack late in the fourth. This Panthers team is fun.

15. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers came back from their bye week and kind of coasted to a win against the Las Vegas Raiders playing at home. I don’t know that you can sit here at this point in the season and say that the Chargers are the most threatening team in hte AFC, even with eight wins already this year, but they are interesting.

Justin Herbert is so great in moments, and the Chargers’ offense looks like it can be absolutely dominant at times. What we saw against the Raiders was true balance, with Kimani Vidal giving the Chargers a much better game than anyone could have possibly expected.

When they have that balance, they are tough to stop, because Herbert will pick defenses apart when they can’t get heat on him. But there is just “something” about this Chargers team that I’m not buying just yet.