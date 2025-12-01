NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Updated QB rankings after a wild Week 13

10. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

I think we have seen Sam Darnold cool off recently, so he drops a little bit more in our QB rankings. It’s been an interesting season for the Seahawks. They shutout the Minnesota Vikings at home in Week 13 and moved to 9-3 with the win. Furthermore, the LA Rams lost in Week 13, so the Seahawks now have the same record.

However, in the biggest game of the season, when Seattle was visiting LA, Darnold tossed four interceptions in a close loss. In the following week, they barely got past the Tennessee Titans. And here in Week 13, Darnold went just 14/26 for 128 yards. Sure, Seattle didn’t have to throw the ball much in this one, but Darnold still wasn’t all that sharp.

He signed a three-year deal with the Seahawks this past offseason, and, overall, it’s been the right move.

9. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On paper, Baker Mayfield has not been nearly as efficient this year as he’s been in previous seasons, but he’s still thrown 19 touchdown passes on the season against just five interceptions, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers snapped their losing streak and get to 7-5 with a win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Buccaneers are not a great team or anything, but with the Carolina Panthers also winning in Week 13, this win was huge. The Bucs are the best team in the NFC South and will likely be able to seal the deal here, as Baker Mayfield has largely played very well for the Bucs since arriving here back in 2023.

He’s remade his NFL career and has found a home with this franchise. Tampa’s shortcomings this year, in my opinion, has been a below-average defense and some mounting injuries on offense as well. Baker Mayfield is still one of the better QBs in the NFL.