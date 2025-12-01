NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Updated QB rankings after a wild Week 13

6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen had a rushing touchdown in this one and now has the most rushing scores by any QB in the history of the NFL. When Allen’s career is all said and done, the reigning MVP is likely going to have a bronze bust in Canton.

The Buffalo Bills did not start off good in this game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they pulled away in the second half, and truly imposed their will against the limp Steelers. Buffalo improves to 8-4 on the season, and these games truly feel like must wins, as the New England Patriots keep stacking wins and have a QB who is a bit higher in our QB rankings than Allen is.

It’s not been a super smooth operation on offense for the Bills this year, but they have done eight of their first 12 games and have largely found ways to close out games. Allen has been a top-tier QB in this league for years now, but I am not sure Buffalo is a legit contender this year.

5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff has largely played very well this year and is still one of the top QBs in the NFL despite the Detroit Lions regressing a bit. With their latest loss, now being swept by the Green Bay Packers, the Lions are two losses behind Green Bay and Chicago in the NFC North.

It’s clear that this team has regressed on offense, and the injuries still seem to be there. Even with the drop-off in play, Goff’s high-efficiency is keeping this Lions’ team afloat, as he’s one of the purest and best pocket passers in the NFL, and it’s been that way for years now.

Goff has 25 touchdowns against just five interceptions this year, earning a 110.2 passer rating, so he’s not the problem. Detroit is still likely going to find a way into the playoffs this year, as their QB is one of their best players, and that’s never a bad thing in the NFL, but I do not think Goff gets as much love as he deserves, as he’s not a flashy player.