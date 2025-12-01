NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Updated QB rankings after a wild Week 13

2. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford was on fire this year, but then he met the Carolina Panthers, of all teams, in Week 13. Stafford’s interception streak ended, as he threw two picks, including a pick-six, to the Panthers in an upset loss. The Rams now drop to 9-3 on the season and are seeing their NFC West lead get smaller and smaller.

However, Stafford has still been a top-3 QB in the league this year and is likely the favorite for the MVP, even with this shaky performance. Stafford is human, after all. He’s played the best football of his career in 2025 and really does deserve this success.

I would still bank on the Rams representing the NFC in the Super Bowl, and it’s important to not always get too hung up on one performance, as you begin to not see the big picture. As a whole, the Rams are still a juggernaut, and Stafford is still an elite quarterback. He just had a bad game - it happens.

1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have now won three games in a row and are peaking at the right time, but Prescott has not been close to the issue this year. As we all know, the subpar defense has been the sore spot for Dallas, but not only did they get some key players back from injury, but they also added Logan Wilson and Quinnen Williams at the deadline.

It’s paid off so far, and with the Eagles having lost in Week 13, the Cowboys are, all of a sudden, just one game back in the loss column from Philly. Right now, the Cowboys are the best team in the NFC East, and Prescott has been the best QB in the division all year.

He is elite at the line of scrimmage and can process the game faster than most QBs in the league. Now on the season, the veteran QB has thrown for 25 touchdown passes and has earned a 102.4 passer rating this year. Prescott also leads the NFL in yards and has been able to throw the ball down the field at a high level this year.