NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Updated QB rankings after a wild Week 13

26. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow made his return to the lineup for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, and played quite well. Burrow has obviously hardly played this year due to a pretty severe turf toe injury that caused him to miss about two months.

Well, it still might be too little, too late for the Bengals, as the defense is bottom-tier, and the team would have to not only win out, but likely also get a ton of help just to have a shot at a Wild Card spot in the AFC Playoffs.

It does say a lot about Burrow that he wants to be back in the lineup even in a lost season, but it did not have to go this way. Cincy’s front office has continually failed year after year, as the Bengals are now likely missing the playoffs for the third year in a row.

Joe Burrow does deserve a bit better. It’s nice to see him back and healthy. The NFL is better when Burrow is on the field.

25. Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

Marcus Mariota will have played against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football, and this could get out of hand quite quickly. Mariota has played a ton this year for the injured Jayden Daniels, and it’s really just been a season to forget for the entire franchise. Mariota has filled in nicely in Daniels’ absence, as the offense really hasn’t played poorly overall.

However, Mariota is a backup for a reason and really hasn’t done anything special. He’s likely going to have a tougher outing tonight against the Broncos’ pass rush on SNF, but that’s OK. At this point, Washington needs to put a focus on the 2026 NFL Season and fill this roster with good, young talent.

Mariota is someone Washington should continue to keep in 2026 and beyond, as he’s a high-end backup and really seems to leave it all out there.