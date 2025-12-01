NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Updated QB rankings after a wild Week 13

24. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough has honestly played about as well as you can ask for from a rookie in this situation. The New Orleans Saints lost again, this time to the Miami Dolphins, but it ended up being a dramatic ending.

Shough was a second-round rookie of the 2025 NFL Draft and took over for Spencer Rattler a few weeks ago. As it stands right now, I would not be shocked if the Saints totally passed on a QB in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The rookie might actually be someone worth building around, and the Saints are missing a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, which is primarily due to GM Mickey Loomis, who has made a ton of mistakes over the past few seasons.

Shough hasn’t been special or anything this year and is largely a forgettable player, but there seem to be bits and pieces of something that the Saints could work with in the coming seasons.

23. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are 5-7 and are all of a sudden making things very interesting. Right now, the Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs are separated by just one game, as KC dropped to 6-6 with their Thanksgiving loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The AFC is filled with a ton of ‘mid’ as the cool kids would say, and there is simply no indication as to how this playoff picture is going to shake out, as the Dolphins are making some noise. Tua Tagovailoa, their starting QB, is a good player, but that’s it.

He’s been efficient most every single year of his career and has actually never finished a season with a losing record, which has to be worth something. However, Tagovailoa has clear limitations athletically and otherwise, and he’s pretty much maxed out at this point.

The Dolphins’ QB is honestly just another version of what we saw with Kirk Cousins for years - consistently efficient, but not much else. He should still remain the Dolphins’ starter in 2026, though.