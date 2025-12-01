NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Updated QB rankings after a wild Week 13

22. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 and now move to 9-4 on the season. And with the Los Angeles Rams losing to the Carolina Panthers, things in the NFC West are getting very interesting, and it now feels like anyone’s division at this point.

Purdy has missed a chunk of the 2025 NFL Season due to a toe injury, and he’s just now working his way back into the lineup. It’s been an up-and-down season for Purdy, and the interesting thing here is that backup QB Mac Jones did look quite good in Purdy’s absence.

I am not saying the 49ers are going to try and trade Brock Purdy this coming offseason, but it’s something to think about. The Niners keep stacking wins, though, and aren’t thinking about that right now.

Brock Purdy is a fine player in this league, but he is really nothing special overall. He’s played in a Super Bowl and does have a ton of playoff experience, even with him only being in year four.

21. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers got embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills in Week 13, and nothing for Pittsburgh was working this game. For the most part, Rodgers has been fine this year, but he hasn’t been very special at all, and it’s clear that he is a QB in a pretty steep decline.

However, during this decline, he’s still one of the 32-best QBs in the NFL, and that just goes to show you how good he’s been. It’s going to be sad seeing Rodgers go out like this, as I really do not believe Pittsburgh sneaks into the playoffs, but I guess it could be worse, as Pittsburgh is right in the thick of things in the AFC North race, as the Ravens are also 6-6.

Aaron Rodgers is now no. 21 in our QB power rankings. He is someone you can win with at this point, but that’s about it at this stage of his NFL career. The four-time MVP will be a Hall of Famer one day and is perhaps the best pure thrower of the football the NFL has ever seen.