NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Updated QB rankings after a wild Week 13

20. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Can we stop with this Jalen Hurts madness, please? He is not a great QB, and he’s not special. The Philadelphia Eagles lost in sloppy fashion to the Chicago Bears on Black Friday, and while the Eagles have had a ton of issues this season, Hurts has not been a solution.

Despite the shiny statistics from Hurts that might indicate he’s playing well, those stats are downright misleading. Hurts is not a consistent passer, continually misses open players, and is really not someone any team can win because of.

He’s an average QB along for the right, and if things aren’t near-perfect around him, this is what you get. Jalen Hurts is far from a top-10 QB and not close to being among the best. I would not be shocked if Philly began sniffing around for a Hurts’ replacement within the next couple of years, as this stuff that we see from them this year is not sustainable.

Sure, Kevin Patullo takes some of the blame, but your franchise QB should be able to cover up for certain issues, right?

19. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Over the past three games, Carolina Panthers’ QB Bryce Young has thrown for seven touchdowns against just two interceptions. He now has 18 touchdowns against nine interceptions on the season for a respectable 87.9 passer rating.

It’s been a pretty good year for Young and the Panthers overall, as they upset the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 13 and move to 7-6 on the season, keeping their hopes alive for the NFC South title and also remaining in the race for one of the Wild Card spots in the conference.

The Panthers really do not feel like a playoff team, but it’s been a fun story thus far. This team is also impossible to figure out - they look elite one week and will then fall flat on their face the other week. That tells me, at least, that the main issue with this team, at the end of the day, is the QB.

The coaching seems to be there, and the roster talent is quite good as well. Is Bryce Young truly good enough to be a franchise QB in the NFL?