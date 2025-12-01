NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Updated QB rankings after a wild Week 13

18. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have not looked sharp this year and lost a stinker of a game to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving. Entering the bulk of Week 13, Baltimore’s 6-6 record now has them behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.

Statistically, Jackson is having a strong year, but it feels anything but. He’s only averaging 29.3 yards per game, which would be the lowest mark of his career. He’s also fumbled six times in just nine games this year and is only averaging 5.1 yards per touch, which is the second-lowest mark of his career.

Things just have not come easily for the Ravens this year, and they will struggle to get into the postseason at this rate. Jackson is a two-time MVP and should have won it last year, so the Ravens will need that version of their QB if they want to finish the year strong and earn a playoff spot. It seems like for the Ravens and Steelers, it’ll be either the division title or no playoffs, as the Wild Card race is a bit messy.

17. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud made his return to the lineup for the Houston Texans in a huge divisional win over the Indianapolis Colts, and Houston is now just one game behind Indy in the AFC South, and the Colts are now all of a sudden seeing this divisional race heat up big-time.

Right now, the Colts, Texans, and Jaguars are all within one game of each other, so this is going to be a bit of a bloodbath down the stretch here, but I would actually pick the Texans to win the division, as I believe CJ Stroud is the best QB in the AFC South and is going to begin heating up here in the coming weeks.

We cannot rank him too high since he’s missed some time, but he will climb these rankings soon enough, and he was good enough against a solid defense in a hostile environment, so that does say something big here.

CJ Stroud has been a main piece of this turnaround for Houston these past few seasons. He is a franchise QB and someone who elevates those around him.