NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Updated QB rankings after a wild Week 13

16. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett is a fine quarterback and is, if nothing else, a very high-end backup. He never throws a lot of interceptions and is someone who can run most NFL offenses. The Arizona Cardinals lose again, and it’s not clear what direction this franchise will go in at the QB position this coming offseason.

You get the sense that Kyler Murray is on the way out, but would the front office feel comfortable with Brissett as the main guy in this room in 2026? I am not sure. Jacoby Brissett did set the all-time single-game completions record just the other week, so that has to be good for something, but you really can’t convince much of anyone that he’s a consistent, starting-caliber quarterback each week in this league.

The Cardinals’ 2025 NFL Season is spiraling out of control, and major change could be on the horizon. Ideally, the only time you see a backup QB in the game is because it’s a blowout, but that is not the case for the lowly Cardinals.

15. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

It’s really hard to get a good gauge on how good Trevor Lawrence actually is. One minute, he’ll throw a horrendous interception, but he’ll then make an other-worldly throw the next drive. The truth, like most things, is somewhere in the middle.

Trevor Lawrence appears to be a solid, mid-tier franchise QB right now, and that is currently all the Jacksonville Jaguars need. This team is now 8-4 on the season and in first place thanks to the Texans beating the Colts in Week 13.

I am not sure the Jags have enough roster talent to close the deal and win the AFC South, but we are 13 weeks in, so Jacksonville is no slouch.

After throwing three interceptions the week prior, Lawrence threw zero in Week 13 and added two passing touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans. It’s not crazy to say that Lawrence will need to tick his play up a notch down the stretch if the Jags want to win the AFC South and earn one of the top four seeds in the AFC.