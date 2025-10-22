NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: updated NFC rankings after a wild Week 7

12. New York Giants (2-5)

The New York Giants have shown a lot of fight in the four starts from Jaxson Dart, and they nearly beat the Denver Broncos in Week 7, but a historic collapse in the fourth quarter saw the Giants lose in the most brutal fashion you could think of.

However, Dart has looked solid and might just be the long-term answer for the team. I would think that head coach Brian Daboll has to begin stringing together more wins to keep his job, but there could be an argument for the head coach to return in 2026 to see the full development of his QB.

11. Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1)

The Dallas Cowboys would be an elite team even with an average defense, but their defense is perhaps the worst in the NFL. This unit did play a lot better in Week 7, earning a win over the Washington Commanders, but you'd like to see this defense stack those solid days for a few more weeks before we take this team seriously.

QB Dak Prescott is playing football at an MVP level right now and has thrown 13 touchdown passes against zero interceptions over the last four games, so the offense is humming. Running back Javonte Williams is also enjoying a career year so far.

10. Carolina Panthers (4-3)

Don't look now, but the Carolina Panthers are 4-3 and now have a winning record as the midseason approaches. Head coach Dave Canales has done a great job this year, and Bryce Young is absolutely playing the best football of his career. The Panthers still probably aren't good enough to get into the postseason this year, but this start is very encouraging.

9. Washington Commanders (3-4)

The Washington Commanders have issues, but you have to think the duo of Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels can get this thing figured out at some point. Having lost five games all of 2024, the Commanders already have four losses through seven games in 2025 and just do not look very threatening.