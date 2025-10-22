NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: updated NFC rankings after a wild Week 7

4. Seattle Seahawks (5-2)

The Seattle Seahawks are a very good team and efficient on both sides of the ball, which is hard to do in today's NFL. Seattle beat the Houston Texans in Week 7 and are now 5-2 at the bye. The team's recent decisions to hire Mike Macdonald as their head coach and pick Sam Darnold over Geno Smith are paying off in a huge way, as the previous duo of Pete Carroll and Smith are both in Las Vegas and on one the worst teams in the league.

Seattle is no. 5 in our NFC power rankings.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)

Snapping their two-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Eagles won a solid game over the Minnesota Vikings and do feel a bit back on track, but running back Saquon Barkley still hasn't really broken out this year and is clearly regressing, so this team and offense are still quite flawed.

However, Philly stands alone at the top of the NFC East and could again run away with the division title. Oddly enough, the Dallas Cowboys might actually be the Eagles' biggest threat right now.

2. Los Angeles Rams (5-2)

The Los Angeles Rams blew out the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Matthew Stafford tossed five touchdowns in the win. The Rams continue to prove that they are a top team in the NFL, as the Jags are no slouches. LA also has one of the best and most complete rosters in the conference, so they should be ranked this high.

The duo of Stafford and Sean McVay helped lead this team to the Super Bowl in 2021, and I do believe they have what it takes to get back in 2025.

1. Detroit Lions (5-2)

There might not be a single team in the NFL that rebounds better from losses than the Detroit Lions. This is surely due to Dan Campbell, one of the best head coaches in the NFL and someone who is a supreme motivator. The Lions earned a huge win over the Buccaneers in Week 7 and avoided falling to 4-3, which would have put them two games behind the Bucs and a game behind a few other teams.

Detroit gets the win and re-takes the top spot in our NFC power rankings, and this team could be even better once the secondary gets a bit healthier.