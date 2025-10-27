NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8

8. Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)

The Philadelphia Eagles really took it to the New York Giants in Week 8 and got some nice revenge after losing to the G-Men a couple of weeks ago. The Eagles have now won two games in a row after dropping to 4-2 following a two-game losing streak. It’s been a streak year for the Eagles thus far, but one of the biggest positives from this game is Saquon Barkley finally breaking out.

It’s clear that this offense simply can’t run the ball nearly as well as they did last year, but Barkley hitting his stride halfway through the season might be able to pave the way for something special down the stretch this year.

Philly also feels poised to win the NFC East, as the Giants and Dallas Cowboys both lost in Week 8, and it’s likely that the Washington Commanders lose as well. Philly improves to no. 8 in our latest NFL power rankings and are re-hitting their stride after a two-game losing streak.

7. Seattle Seahawks (5-2)

Seahawks are on their bye in Week 8

I was flat-out wrong about the Seattle Seahawks coming into the 2025 NFL Season. Seattle is, arguably, the most complete team in the NFL and got a huge win over the Houston Texans in Week 7. I would not be shocked to see Seattle winning the NFC West this year, but their QB, Sam Darnold, did play poorly in the Vikings’ final two games of the 2024 season, and that may have been a big reason why the Vikings didn’t bring him back.

But somehow, Darnold is actually playing better than he was in the 2024 season. Seattle is going to get into the postseason and is one of many 5-2 teams in the NFC heading into Week 8. Second-year head coach Mike Macdonald has done an outstanding job on both sides of the ball and has brought forth a long-term vision and could stay atop the NFC for years to come. It remains to be seen, though, if Seattle is good enough to make a deep playoff run.

They were, oddly, the lone double-digit win team in 2024 that didn’t make the postseason.