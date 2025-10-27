NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8

6. New England Patriots (6-2)

The New England Patriots took it to the Cleveland Browns today and have now won five games in a row. The Pats are one of the more balanced teams in the NFL, and second-year QB Drake Maye is playing out of his mind.

I would go as far as to say that Maye needs to be in the MVP conversation right now, and I don’t think that’s an exaggeration at all. The Pats are still stop the AFC East, as they beat the Buffalo Bills earlier this year and have one more win right now.

Even though I was not sure this team could get into the playoffs this year, the second-year jump from Maye was obvious. The Pats feel like they’re a year ahead of schedule and might indeed be able to win the division this year.

And it almost feels unfair that the Patriots seem to have another high-end, franchise quarterback. A lot can change between now and the end of the regular season, but Drake Maye and the Patriots are a total wagon right now and one of the best teams in the NFL.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should have blown out the New Orleans Saints, and they did. It’s a good response for the Buccaneers, who got back on track against a bad team in Week 8 after a primetime loss to the Detroit Lions the week prior.

The Buccaneers are a very good team, and both sides of the ball were working well for Tampa today. With the Atlanta Falcons’ latest loss, and the Carolina Panthers even losing, Tampa is going to again run away with the NFC South title in 2025.

Baker Mayfield has largely played some excellent football this year, and this is simply a well-oiled machine. Tampa comes in at no. 5 in our latest NFL power rankings.