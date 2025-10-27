NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8

30. New York Jets (1-7)

Congratulations to the New York Jets, who won the first game of the Aaron Glenn era with a huge, dramatic win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and it really feel like Cincy came into that game thinking they were going to win, and perhaps even blow the Jets out.

But if nothing else, the Jets show a ton of fight under Aaron Glenn, and the Jets’ front office and ownership have to be happy seeing that. It’s clear that the first-year head coach might be in over his head right now, but it’s also clear that he knows how to motivate this group of men.

The Jets need to overhaul both sides of the roster and also need to get a franchise QB in the building. You have to wonder if this game ends up harming their chances at the no. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but I can promise you that not a single player on that roster cares about that right now.

29. Las Vegas Raiders (2-5)

Raiders are on their bye in Week 8

The Las Vegas Raiders are on their bye in Week 8, and it’s probably good that this team has a break. Getting shut out by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 in their latest game, the Raiders simply cannot do anything well besides lose.

This team has again made a series of pretty awful decisions, led by trading draft capital for Geno Smith and taking Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. It’s been yet another season to forget for this franchise, and after an outlier win in Week 1 over the New England Patriots, the Raiders have since gone 1-5.

They’ve set themselves back multiple years in 2025, and Pete Carroll has also done a thoroughly awful coaching job, as well. The Raiders are a total mess right now.