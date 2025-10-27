NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8

26. Atlanta Falcons (3-4)

The Atlanta Falcons were without Michael Penix Jr in this game, but they should have kept it a lot closer. The Falcons got embarrassed by the Miami Dolphins at home, and this feels like when things could really fall off the rails.

Neither the offense nor defense worked for the team, and it’s just another disappointing loss in what is shaping up to be a lost season. I would not be shocked if the Falcons ended the year with a losing record and both Raheem Morris and GM Terry Fontenot were shown the door.

This just isn’t a good football team, and I can only imagine how brutal it must have been to witness this bad of a loss in person against a bad Dolphins’ team. The Falcons drop to no. 26 in our power rankings.

What does this team consistently do well besides disappoint?

25. Miami Dolphins (2-6)

Give credit where it’s due; the Miami Dolphins have not quit, and Tua Tagovailoa was absolutely sensational in Week 8 against a strong Falcons’ defense. The Dolphins have been through a lot this year, which is honestly a bit of an understatement, but they managed to get their second win of the season.

This does not change much of the big picture, as the Dolphins should still angle to sell at the 2025 NFL trade deadline, but it’s nice to see that this team hasn’t quit. It’s probably extremely difficult to find a ton of motivation when the losses keep stacking up, but I might have a totally wrong view of this.

The Dolphins are still one of the shakier and weaker teams in the NFL and aren’t going to rebound or make the playoffs or anything, but this was one of those offensive performances from Miami that we became so used to seeing in previous seasons.

Miami ranks no. 25 in our latest NFL power rankings as Week 8 closes out.