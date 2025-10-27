NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8

24. Arizona Cardinals (2-5)

Cardinals are on their bye in Week 8

After an encouraging 2-0 start in the 2025 NFL Season, the Arizona Cardinals have since lost five games in a row, and it seems like this year, which was really supposed to be a breakout season, is turning into anything but.

Arizona was 6-4 at one point in the 2024 NFL Season and did win four games in 2023, eight in 2024, and should have honestly built on that here in 2025. Unless something major changes, the Cardinals feel like a six or seven-win team, at best.

Kyler Murray has missed some action this year as well, but the offense really hasn’t taken much of a step back, which is interesting. The regime that brought Murray to the franchise back in 2019 is long gone, and I am not sure he’s going to be their QB1 in 2026.

Cardinals’ GM Monti Ossenfort has actually built a solid roster, but the QB might be an area they look to improve in 2026.

23. Minnesota Vikings (3-4)

The Minnesota Vikings are beginning to collapse, as their Week 8 loss on Thursday Night Football was an indication that this team is simply on the wrong track. Second-year QB JJ McCarthy should be able to return in Week 9, but he’s barely played in the NFL and is likely not going to play at the level that Carson Wentz did.

And Carson Wentz was largely terrible for Minnesota. As well as this organization has been run in recent years, it’s wild to see how far they’ve fallen. The Vikings lost four games all of 2024, including the playoffs, but already have four losses in their first seven games.

Simply put, they have to hope that McCarthy can show some growth in his second year and perhaps help lead the team to a modest seven, eight, or nine-win season, which could pave the way to success in 2026.