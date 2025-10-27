NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8

22. Carolina Panthers (4-4)

The Carolina Panthers were above .500 before Week 8 kicked off, which honestly feels banner-worthy for this suffering franchise. The Panthers got their rear ends handed to them by the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, and it’s really not a surprise.

I am not sure this team would have done any better with Bryce Young at QB, as Andy Dalton was in the lineup for Young. This is kind of the story of the Panthers, too - not good enough at much of anything to sustain success in this league.

Now yes, being 4-4 is by no means a disaster, but this was a pretty ugly loss on both sides of the ball. Carolina got outclassed by a top-notch franchise, and it goes to show you just how far away this team is from being notable in today’s NFL.

Carolina is no. 22 in our latest NFL power rankings.

21. Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)

Oh man. You just could not lose this game if you’re the Bengals, but they did, and now their season just got a lot harder. Some had wondered if the Bengals would be able to go on a bit of a run with Joe Flacco at QB, and I would guess that many in the facilities this past week probably penciled in a win over the New York Jets.

And you can’t blame them for that, but the Jets figured it out and were able to run their way to victory. It’s as bad of a loss as there is for a team to suffer in the NFL. Cincy absolutely should be 4-4 right now, but this does go to show you just how much parity is present in this league.

Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow has to honestly be beside himself. He’s out with his toe injury and is watching another one of his prime seasons disappear. Cincy drops to no. 21 in our latest power rankings and now feel like a wholly irrelevant team at the moment.

I would not be shocked to see them move Trey Hendrickson for the right price at this point.