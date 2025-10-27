NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8

20. Baltimore Ravens (2-5)

This was an impressive win without Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens snapped the Chicago Bears four-game winning streak and are barely clinging to life in the 2025 NFL Season. Through seven games, Baltimore is only winners of two, but I would not count this team out.

The Ravens likely have to go 7-3 over their final 10 games to make the playoffs with a 9-8 record, but it’s not even a guarantee that nine wins gets them into the postseason. Baltimore simply has to get healthier, and that’s really it.

Sure, the defense hasn’t been good this year, but health will go a long way with this team, and the AFC North really isn’t anything special this year, either. Still lower in our NFL power rankings as Week 8 closes out, the Ravens might have a path to something down the stretch in the 2025 NFL Season. This will be an interesting team to follow.

19. Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1)

This was as bad as an NFL team typically loses a game. The Dallas Cowboys got out to a very early 3-0 lead thanks to an interception thrown by Bo Nix on the first drive of the game, but it was ‘curtains’ after that. The Cowboys ended up losing this game by 20 points. Despite putting 24 points on the board, which is hard to do in Denver, Dallas managed to give up 44.

The defense is just flat-out bad, and unless there is a major change on the horizon, the Cowboys are going to continue suffering on this side of the ball. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has been bad this year, but he’s got limited talent to work with.

I can’t really fully blame him for the mess that we have seen. Dallas has an elite offense, which is going to keep them in many games, but the subpar defense has been their downfall this year, as they’d have five or six wins with just an average unit. The Cowboys are no. 19 in our power rankings.