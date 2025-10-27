NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8

18. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3)

Jaguars are on their bye in Week 8

Getting blown out by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7 has us seeing the cold-hard truth with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sure, what they have done this year has been amazing thus far, as they are exceeding expectations, but the limited roster talent and first-year coaching staff has left this team in a very clear ceiling.

That isn’t necessarily a bad, thing, though, as most teams that hire head coaches don’t really see a ton of success in year one, so if you want to flip this on a positive note, the long-term future of this franchise might be in great hands.

I would not be shocked to see the Jags in the playoffs this year, as the AFC does appear to be wide open, but the AFC South is definitely out of reach, as the Indianapolis Colts are a total juggernaut right now.

Lastly, I would also argue that Trevor Lawrence has to play a lot better for this franchise to sustain success.

17. Washington Commanders (3-4)

Commanders play on Monday Night Football

Jayden Daniels is not playing in this game, so the Washington Commanders are likely going to end up 3-5 when Monday Night Football is over. The Commanders went 12-5 in the regular season in 2024 and are already likely hitting their loss total here in Week 8.

It’s been a season to forget - the injuries have piled up, as Daniels can’t stay healthy, and their older roster just isn’t all that special. GM Adam Peters has to begin hitting on some young talent in the NFL Draft to get this roster in a sustainable spot for years to come.

I don’t get the sense that Washington is a playoff team at this point, especially with how deep the NFC is right now. It would be a miraculous upset if they were able to beat the three-time defending AFC champions. Expect a Commanders’ loss here.