NFL Predictions: Every team's ceiling and floor record for the 2025 season

NFC East

Washington Commanders

Ceiling: 13-4

Floor: 9-8

The Washington Commanders went 12-5 in the 2024 NFL Season and shocked the NFL world. On second look, though, this roster is actually not all that great. I do believe in this coaching staff a ton, so they and second-year QB Jayden Daniels would have to be the primary reason why the Commanders are able to win another game in 2025. However, the floor might be the classic example of a sophomore slump, as the low-ceiling roster could come back to bite them.

Philadelphia Eagles

Ceiling: 12-5

Floor: 9-8

The Super Bowl hangover for the Philadelphia Eagles is coming to a degree, but their roster is too talented for them to not finish with a winning record. I would not be shocked if Philly ended up going 10-7 or 11-6. Having a new offensive coordinator and losing several key players this offseason is going to have an impact on things.

Dallas Cowboys

Ceiling: 9-8

Floor: 6-11

If nothing else, the Dallas Cowboys should be efficient on offense, but a questionable RB room and soft defense is going to limit this team's potential in the 2025 NFL Season. Dallas could finish with a winning record if Dak Prescott plays well and the offense flirts with top-5 status. However, the status of Micah Parsons seems to be up in the air, so their floor is a sizeable regression from their ceiling in our predictionos.

New York Giants

Ceiling: 7-10

Floor: 2-15

Ideally, Russell Wilson enjoys a late-career renaissance and the New York Giants are competitive for most of the season, but the floor would look like multiple QBs getting starts in the regular season and surely some jobs lost within the coaching staff in the process. Overall, the New York Giants don't really have a ton going for them approaching the 2025 NFL Season.