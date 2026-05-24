NFL Predictions: Predicting every AFC team's win total for 2026 as OTAs loom

Cleveland Browns: 6 wins

The Cleveland Browns won five games last season, and they were in the mix for a few more. As with every team in the entire NFL, the projection for the Browns largely depends on what happens at the quarterback position, but they do feel like they could be better this year record-wise than they were last year.

In fact, I'll push a little more optimism for Browns fans and say that I think six wins for this team is about the absolute floor that I would predict at this point. The primary reason for that is the Browns' improvement in the trenches.

This team is going to prioritize running the ball and playing good defense. Todd Monken is going to have that new-look offensive line playing at a high level each week, and I wouldn't be shocked if the Browns are a lot tougher this year, even if they're still a mortal lock for double-digit losses.

New York Jets: 6 wins

The Jets feel like a significantly improved team on paper, but only time will tell.

The biggest reason for trepidation here is quarterback Geno Smith. Even after being an interception machine last year for the Raiders, the Jets seemingly prioritized bringing Smith back to where he started off his NFL career in 2013.

Is Smith going to be able to take better care of the ball? He certainly has much better weapons at his disposal now with the Jets than he did with the Raiders, which counts for something. The Jets' defense also looks vastly improved on paper, even without Sauce Gardner at the cornerback position.

This team has an interesting combination of youth and experience, and over/under 5.5 wins seems like a decently easy "over" right now.