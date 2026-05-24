NFL Predictions: Predicting every AFC team's win total for 2026 as OTAs loom

Tennessee Titans: 7 wins

I've been high on the Titans pretty much all offseason, so I'm not going to be stopping that train anytime soon. And it doesn't appear as though I'm alone.

The oddsmakers in Vegas have the over/under for the Titans' win total this season at 6.5, which I found to be really surprising. You typically see more conservative win/loss projections for teams like this at this point of the offseason, but everyone's buying what the Titans are selling.

And what they're selling is a Year 2 leap for Cam Ward, the impact of head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, and an improved defense overall. The Titans' roster took some devleopmental lumps last year, but after winning just three games in 2025, they're poised to at least double that total.

Pittsburgh Steelers: 8 wins

The Pittsburgh Steelers never had a losing season under head coach Mike Tomlin, so it feels almost like a stroke of destiny that they would have a losing season in their first year without him.

That's not what Steelers fans want to hear, of course, but this team has been stuck for a long time in the "good" category. They need to find a way to break through, but they also might need to take a step back before they can take two steps forward under Mike McCarthy.

The over/under for the Steelers is set at 8.5 wins right now, and that feels about right. This just feels like an 8 or 9 win team, maximum. Even with Aaron Rodgers returning, and even with the Steelers winning the AFC North this past season, they just don't feel like true contenders.