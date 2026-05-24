NFL Predictions: Predicting every AFC team's win total for 2026 as OTAs loom

Jacksonville Jaguars: 10 wins

The Jacksonville Jaguars won a whopping 13 games last season, and nearly put together a strong enough streak in the back half of the season to become the #1 overall seed in the AFC.

That didn't quite happen, but this is one of the more balanced teams in the AFC when it comes to their efficiency both offensively and defensively. But it's also possible that the Jaguars are this year's version of what the Washington Commanders were in 2024 and 2025.

Despite the insane run they went on last season, the Jaguars lost two major players in running back Travis Etienne and linebacker Devin Lloyd, and they didn't properly replace either guy. They were inactive in free agency, and most people felt like they had a bad 2026 NFL Draft class.

I don't see how the Jaguars got better, so they had better hope they can catch the same type of fire they had last year. The over/under is set at 8.5 wins, which means Vegas is expecting a major regression from them as well.

Baltimore Ravens: 11 wins

When healthy, it's impossible to argue against the Ravens being one of the best teams in the entire NFL. And all throughout last season, I think it's safe to assume we all felt like things were going to start clicking for the Ravens at some point.

They didn't.

The Ravens made the somewhat shocking decision to fire John Harbaugh this offseason, replacing him with defensive guru Jesse Minter. If Minter can work his magic on that Ravens defense, and Lamar Jackson gets back to form, it's hard to see this Ravens team winning less than 11 games.

And that's right where the over/under is set -- 11.5 wins for this team. The Ravens still have question marks on the offensive line and in the pass rush department defensively. Dre'Mont Jones led the team in QB hits last season despite not even playing the whole season with the team (acquired via in-season trade). There are issues beyond just Lamar Jackson staying healthy, but we know this Ravens team can bounce back, and we expect them to do so.