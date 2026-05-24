NFL Predictions: Predicting every AFC team's win total for 2026 as OTAs loom

Cincinnati Bengals: 11 wins

If there's one team we're buying some offseason hype for right now, it's the Cincinnati Bengals.

The return of a healthy Joe Burrow immediately makes the Bengals a contender in the AFC, but the additions they've made defensively could really push them back into "elite" status as a team.

Dexter Lawrence is one of the most disruptive interior linemen in the entire NFL, but the Bengals have a cast of characters around him that can really get after the quarterback. Last year's 1st-round pick -- Shemar Stewart -- is now joined by the likes of Cashius Howell and Boye Mafe off the edge. The Bengals got veteran Jonathan Allen as another steady presence on the interior.

If Burrow is healthy, that defensive line looks good enough to help this team make a deep run. Given their "easier" schedule, no team is currently favored in more games for the 2026 season than Cincinnati.

Houston Texans: 12 wins

With how good the Texans' defense already is, they should be guaranteed at least 10 wins for the upcoming season. It's hard to see Houston winning less than 10 with that defense as a whole, and they got even better this offseason with the additions of players like 2nd-round pick Kayden McDonald and veteran safety Reed Blankenship.

The question mark with this team is obviously on the offensive side of the ball. Houston's offense has seemingly regressed over the past two years, which makes very little sense considering how great CJ Stroud looked as a rookie. Can he find a way to get back to that level of play once again?

The over/under for Houston is set at 9.5 wins right now. It's just really hard to see them winning less than 10 games, but we've seen more shocking things in the NFL before. I'm thinking they're more of a mortal lock to win the AFC South this coming season.