NFL Predictions: Predicting every last place team for the 2025 season

NFC North - Chicago Bears

While I am high on the Chicago Bears for the 2025 NFL Season, this team is also in a division with the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings, and it does seem like they are the most dysfunctional and uncertain at the moment. It could take quite the coaching job from Ben Johnson to get this team up to speed in 2025. However, there is a legitimate shot that the Bears could finish last in the NFC North but also have an encouraging eight or nine-win season, so keep that in mind.

NFC South - New Orleans Saints

I have said that the 2025 New Orleans Saints could be the first winless team in the 17-game era, and I truly mean it. The QB room might be the worst the NFL has seen in years, and the rest of the roster is just bad. The first-year coaching staff is kind of the kicker here, so things are pointing down in a massive way for the franchise in the 2025 NFL Season.

NFC East - New York Giants

With the worst QB situation and roster in the NFC East, the New York Giants are hurdling toward finishing in last place in the 2025 NFL Season. One of the only bright spots on this roster might be the defensive line and Jaxson Dart, who looked quite good in his first preseason action. It would not shock me to see both Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen shown the door following the 2025 NFL Season, as they aren't projected to be great, as they also have the toughest schedule in the NFL.

NFC West - Seattle Seahawks

The NFC West could be a deep division in 2025, as all of the LA Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and Arizona Cardinals have a path to winning the division, but the Seattle Seahawks really don't. Sam Darnold is going to regress behind a below-average WR room and a below-average offensive line. In 2024, Seattle actually won 10 games but missed the playoffs, and with the changes they made this offseason, it's hard to envision them hitting that 10-win total in 2025.