NFL Predictions: Predicting every team's record for 2025 after preseason opener

AFC South

1. Houston Texans: 11-6

The Houston Texans are one of the teams this year that just feels like they’re going to be able to coast to a division title…again. The Texans were really disappointing last year, so they are fighting against themselves as much as their division foes. They need to live up to the lofty expectations, and it starts with quarterback CJ Stroud taking the offense to the next level.

2. Indianapolis Colts: 8-9

If there’s one team that could be an intriguing contender for the Texans to deal with in the AFC South this year, it might be the Indianapolis Colts. Shane Steichen might be feeling like he’s got his back against the wall a bit this year, but the Colts are giving him the freedom to put former 4th overall pick Anthony Richardson in a competition with Giants draft bust Daniel Jones for the starting job. A lot hinges on that decision but it could pay off huge for the Colts if one of those guys can play up to his potential.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars: 7-10

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a sneaky team in the AFC South this year. I’m not ready to put them in the mix as true division contenders just yet, but if the Texans struggle again, this is a team that has pieces in place to get hot, especially on offense. The Jaguars might have the best wide receiver duo in the league by the end of the year with Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter, and if Trevor Lawrence returns to form…look out.

4. Tennessee Titans: 4-13

What do we need to see from the Titans this year? Don’t let Cam Ward get destroyed, and figure out which young players are going to be foundation pieces for this roster going forward. General manager Mike Borgonzi has a lot of work to do, but a year of progression and learning for Cam Ward is really all this team can ask for at this point. The Titans may have one of the worst rosters in the league, so anything more than four wins should have Brian Callahan in the Coach of the Year conversation.