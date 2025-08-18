NFL Predictions: Records predictions for each AFC team in the 2025 season

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: 14-3

With an easier schedule in 2025, the Buffalo Bills will race toward yet another AFC East title. The other three teams in the division just aren't quite ready to contend yet, and Buffalo now does have the reigning MVP in Josh Allen. On paper, this could be the best roster in the NFL, but like the Baltimore Ravens, this team wants to get into the playoffs and make a Super Bowl run, something they have failed to do.

Earning the top seed in the AFC playoffs is on the table for the Bills.

New England Patriots: 8-9

One team I love to breakout a bit in the 2025 NFL Season is the New England Patriots. They could finish second in the division on the heels of a year two breakout from Drake Maye and overall sound coaching. There has been a lot of change with this franchise in the offseason, so it might take until 2026 for this team to really get on the map, but they are as obvious a team as any to win way more than they did in 2024.

Mike Vrabel, Josh McDaniels, and Drake Maye are what this team needs to succeed.

Miami Dolphins: 8-9

It'll be another 'whatever' year from the Miami Dolphins, and if they do finish 8-9, I would expect some major changes to be made. Tua Tagovailoa is their starting QB, and he simply struggles to stay on the field. Furthermore, it's not clear if Mike McDaniel is the right head coach to lead this team for the long-term.

Roster-wise, Miami isn't great, either, and that falls on the shoulders of GM Chris Grier. Don't expect much from this team in the 2025 NFL Season, as Miami is again going to miss the playoffs.

New York Jets: 6-11

The New York Jets are going to be a bad football team in the 2025 NFL Season. Justin Fields is their starting QB, so that takes them out of most games, but having a year one coaching staff will be the icing on the cake. This is going to be a long-term rebuild in New York, so they themselves probably do not have 2025 on their radar as being a legitimate year to compete.

Six games feels a bit rich, actually, but let's try to be a little bit optimistic with this team heading into the 2025 NFL Season. The Jets are last in the AFC East in our record predictions.