NFL Predictions: Teams guaranteed to finish with a losing record in 2025 season

New Orleans Saints

I would honestly not be shocked to see the New Orleans Saints become the first winless team in the 17-game era. Sure, that might sound aggressive, but that's how bad this Saints' team is if we're being honest. The QB room might be the worst in the NFL, and the rest of the roster is quite bad as well. GM Mickey Loomis probably needs to go, as this franchise needs some new blood. Maybe winners of two or three games in 2025, the Saints have a losing record staring them in the face.

New York Jets

A new coaching staff and below-average QB starting, the New York Jets are going to be bad... again.

This team did not see the Aaron Rodgers trade pan out the way they had hoped, but Rodgers did throw nearly 30 touchdown passes for them in the 2024 NFL Season. Unfortunately for the Jets, Justin Fields is a massive downgrade, and a year one coaching staff usually never sees a ton of success. The Jets could be viable for the long-term with this new regime, but 2025 is going to be another lean year for the franchise.

Perhaps the best defensive line in the NFL, the New York Giants might have a bottom-5 QB room. Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart are the top QBs for the G-Men, and they might all end up starting games for the team in the 2025 season. While Dart is an encouraging rookie, he's a rookie QB on a bad team.

The Giants' offensive line is subpar and their weapons outside of Malik Nabers are not great. It's going to be another losing season for the New York Giants.

Indianapolis Colts

As you can imagine, the Indianapolis Colts have a bad QB room, and that is kind of the theme here. It does not seem like Anthony Richardson is going to develop into a franchise QB, and Daniel Jones is, well, Daniel Jones.

The Colts' roster outside of the QB room is solid and capable of being a winning team, so it would not shock me to see the front office swing a major trade for Kirk Cousins at some point once they realize how solid the rest of the roster is, but for now, the Colts are staring down another losing record.