NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 9: Updated QB ranking after Week 8 action

14. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

I don't think we can sit here and say that Aaron Rodgers has found the "fountain of youth" with the Steelers, or anything like that, but he is playing much more like the guy we saw in Green Bay than the guy we saw with the Jets.

Rodgers has put together a quality year so far in 2025, but going up against his old team on Sunday night, he just didn't have enough.

All of a sudden, Rodgers and the Steelers are doing a little more than just leaving the light on for the Ravens in the AFC North. They're almost giving them the garage code. And Rodgers has to be the guy they signed him to be. He has to come thrugh in big moments. We'll see how he bounces back after that outing against the Packers that ended in disappointment.

13. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

For a player like Justin Herbert, the interception numbers over the last five or six weeks have been a little out of character. Especially with the number of weapons at his disposal, seeing Herbert be more reckless with the ball than we saw from him last year is not exactly the most positive development of the year.

But after a tough month where the Chargers went 1-3, Herbert needed the bounce-back performance we saw from him on Thursday night against the Vikings. It wasn’t perfect, but he had three touchdown tosses and a 72 percent completion rate while showing how dynamic he is with 62 yards as a runner as well.

Herbert is still one of the most dangerous, dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL but there is a bit of streakiness to his game.