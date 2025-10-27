NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 9: Updated QB ranking after Week 8 action

12. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Even without AJ Brown out there on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense was humming. They had two guys run for over 100 yards (Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby), and Jalen Hurts only needed 15 completions to completely dismantle the Giants’ defense.

On 15 completions, Hurts had four touchdown passes. He takes a lot of heat at times for the way he plays the position, but Hurts throws an exceptional deep ball and comes up with big plays in big moments.

Over the last handful of seasons, the story has been relatively the same for Hurts. People criticize the way he plays, sometimes justifiably, for stretches. Then he comes out and seven touchdowns in two weeks on only 34 completions. The guy can turn it on when he needs to.

11. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

It’s probably time to have some really uncomfortable discussions about Bo Nix. And when I say uncomfortable, I mean people are going to have to eat a ton of crow regarding Nix, because he’s been arguably the most unfairly scrutinized QB in the league since he was drafted.

Nix has not been perfect, but there are a number of things he does really well. He doesn’t take sacks. He rarely turns the ball over. And when he’s on? He’s tough to defend, because he has dynamic athletic talent and the ability to beat you with his legs.

Nix and the Denver Broncos have won five straight games and he’s accounted for 18 touchdowns with just 5 interceptions so far this season. He’s been outstanding, especially late in games, but he was dominant against the Cowboys. Completely locked in after throwing an early (ugly) INT.