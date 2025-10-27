NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 9: Updated QB ranking after Week 8 action

6. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Another week, another notch on the belt for Daniel Jones. Jones continued his Comeback Player of the Year campaign with three more touchdown passes and zero interceptions for the Colts in a blowout win over the Titans.

Even if Jones isn’t playing great, which has been rare this season, he can just give the ball over to Jonathan Taylor, who can take it the distance from any point on the field.

Jones has so many weapons at his disposal, and he got into a great situation with Shane Steichen, who has been able to maximize his talent and minimize his weaknesses without “hiding” him in the offense. It’s truly been a remarkable turnaround considering this guy was averaging a turnover a game with the Giants. He’s been a really fun player to watch this season.

5. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford/Rams were on a bye in Week 8

Aside from a tough loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football a handful of weeks ago, Matthew Stafford has been absolutely locked in. When you look at the NFC right now, there are actually a number of players who are putting up MVP-caliber numbers, but Stafford’s 17 touchdowns compared to two interceptions?

If that ratio holds throughout the course of the season, it will be Stafford’s highest TD percentage and lowest interception percentage ever in the NFL.

Not bad for a guy who seems to consistently come into the season with retirement questions and injury concerns these days. Stafford’s five touchdowns against the Jaguars in London were the perfect send-off for this team into the bye week and when they come back, they’ll keep firing on all cylinders.