NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 9: Updated QB ranking after Week 8 action

4. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

When Jared Goff has been on, he’s like the best distributing point guard at quarterback in the NFL. And sometimes that carries a negative connotation, but it’s not negative whatsoever. Goff is one of the most accurate and on-time passers in the NFL. He’s one of the best in the NFL at distributing the ball all over the field to his wide variety of weapons.

He’s on time, he’s accurate, he runs the offense well, and the Lions might even sneak in a target to him with his strong hands. Goff is simply one of the best pocket passers in the NFL right now and he proves it week after week.

The Lions don’t have the most passing yards in the NFL, but one of the most efficient? You bet. Goff has 15 touchdown passes already this season along with a completion rate of 74.9 percent. He’s playing at a level that could win the Lions a Super Bowl.

3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

The second-year product out of North Carolina just continues to impress. Drake Maye was considered a possible #1 overall pick candidate for so long, and now everyone is wondering how the Patriots were able to get him with the 3rd overall selection.

And New England isn’t complaining.

Even taking a whopping five sacks just from Myles Garrett on Sunday, the ridiculous arm talent of Maye was on display, and so was his ability to operate Josh McDaniels’s offense. And on four carries, he added another 53 rushing yards.

Maye is not only one of the best passers in the league right now, but he’s one of the league’s most well-rounded and dynamic quarterbacks. It’s amazing to see the progression he’s made this season, especially because expectations were high. He’s exceeding them all.