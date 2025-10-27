NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 9: Updated QB ranking after Week 8 action

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

The broadcast during the Bills-Panthers game made a note that Josh Allen now has 46 games in which he both throws for and runs for a touchdown in the same game. That is absolutely bonkers production from the reigning MVP over the course of his NFL career.

There are many reasons why Allen is considered arguably the best player in the entire NFL, but this game (coming off of a bye) was another great reminder.

It was also a great reminder of just how good James Cook is, and how awesome the Bills can be when everything is clicking. Josh Allen doesn’t always have to be Superman for this team, but we all know that he can be when necessary.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes/Chiefs on a bye in Week 8

Over the past handful of games, we’ve gotten a glimpse of the Kansas City offense everyone feared before the start of the 2024 season. The Chiefs have been a middle-of-the-road offense in terms of points per game over the past two seasons, and while that hasn’t stopped them from contending in January, it’s obviously been a talking point.

Patrick Mahomes has taken the brunt of scrutiny, but we’re seeing how dynamic he and the Chiefs’ offense can be with a full complement of pass-catching options. With Rashee Rice back last weekend, it was almost unfair, at least for the Raiders.

Mahomes has 11 of his 14 touchdowns this season in the past four games, including at least three touchdowns against the Raiders, Lions, and Ravens. He’s playing at an MVP, cheat code level.